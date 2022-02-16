Skip to main content

Lions Select Quarterback in Todd McShay's Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions select a defensive end and a quarterback in Todd McShay's latest mock draft.

ESPN came out with its latest mock draft on Wednesday and in it, it had the Lions selecting at No. 2 overall and No. 32 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 2 overall pick, draft analyst Todd McShay selected defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and he took quarterback Sam Howell with the Lions' second of two first-round picks. 

"This is a slam-dunk scenario for the Lions. They gave up 5.9 yards per play (29th) and 26.9 points per game (28th), opposing quarterbacks had the third-best QBR against them (53.4), and only two teams had fewer sacks than their 30 on the season," McShay explains. "Hutchinson -- who is from Michigan and played his college ball under an hour from Detroit -- is a relentless pass-rusher who had 14.0 sacks and 66 pressures last year."

In the last two years, Howell has passed for 18 touchdowns against six interceptions on throws of 20 or more yards. 

With Jared Goff likely playing his last season in Motown, adding a quarterback this season may not be the worst decision the front office makes in the draft. 

"Howell fits well with the Lions' organization. He is super accurate hitting the deep rail shots, and he has a quick delivery and good touch. But his footwork needs work, and he will need to improve the anticipatory intermediate-level throws," McShay writes. "Let Howell sit behind Jared Goff, whose dead money falls from $30.5 million in 2022 to $10 million in 2023 and $5 million in 2024. I'd like to see Howell link up with receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to jump-start the Lions' passing attack, which had the league's 25th-best Total QBR in 2021 (37.6)."

