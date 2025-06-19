Lions DL Appears to Have New Number
The Detroit Lions appear to have made a number change official ahead of the start of training camp.
After Tyleik Williams posted to social media that he would be donning No. 91 for the 2025 season, the Lions have updated their roster on the team website to reflect the change. Williams has swapped numbers with fellow defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, who will wear No. 78 this season.
Onwuzurike is entering his fifth NFL season and previously wore No. 91, but will now trade that number for the one Williams wore during the team's offseason workout program.
Williams, the team's first-round pick in the 2025 draft, expressed during rookie minicamp that he was hoping to change from No. 78. While details of the change are not known, he and Onwuzurike appear to have agreed to a number swap.
The Lions elected to bring Onwuzurike back after his rookie contract expired this offseason. He was expected to command a significant payday as a free agent, but that did not materialize and he wound up signing a one-year deal with Detroit worth $4 million, with $3.5 million fully guaranteed.
Injuries hampered Onwuzurike's production early in his career, as he missed most of his rookie training camp and all of his second season. However, after modest production in 10 games in his third season, he was able to carve out a consistent role in the final year of his rookie contract.
Now, Onwuzurike and Williams are aiming to anchor a defensive line that is expected to be without standout Alim McNeill to begin the regular season.
Detroit has had several number changes heading into the upcoming season, including Jameson Williams switching from No. 9 to No. 1 and Jahmyr Gibbs going from No. 26 to No. 0.