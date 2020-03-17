LB Jamie Collins Signs with Lions for Three Years, $30 Million

Linebacker Jamie Collins is reuniting with Lions coach Matt Patricia.

The former New England Patriot and Cleveland Brown has signed a three-year, $30 million deal with Detroit. It includes $18 million in fully guaranteed money.

The 30-year-old veteran had a bounceback season in 2019 for the Patriots.

He was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded him to the Browns midway through the 2016 season.

After struggling in Cleveland, Collins was released following the 2018 campaign.

Collins returned to New England last season, and was highly productive.

Last year, he secured 85 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles in 16 games.

This move reunites Collins with Patricia, who served as the Patriots' defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017.

