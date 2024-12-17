Linebackers Among Lowest PFF-Graded Lions Against Bills
The Detroit Lions suffered their first defeat since the second game of the year on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
In a matchup of two teams considered to be in the mix to reach the Super Bowl, the Lions started slow and couldn't get enough stops to steal a victory. The ending margin was 48-42 in favor of the Bills, as the Lions forced just one punt defensively.
Several players received low Pro Football Focus grades as a result, particularly on the defensive side. Three linebackers, Ezekiel Turner, Jack Campbell and Kwon Alexander, were among the lowest PFF-graded players.
The Lions will have to get these defensive issues corrected a head of a divisional showdown with Chicago. However, it won't be easy with the mass of injuries that emerged from Sunday's game.
"These are big games coming up, of course. It's Chicago now, it's a division game and we're looking forward to that," said defensive end Josh Paschal. "Each game, I feel like, from here on out is a big game anyways. But just to go into a hostile environment, we're looking forward to being able to play our ball."
Here are the highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Sunday's game.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE Sam LaPorta – 78.9
- LT Taylor Decker – 78.7
- RT Penei Sewell – 78.3
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 75.2
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 67.0
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Tim Patrick – 58.4
- WR Jameson Williams – 56.5
- TE Brock Wright – 45.9
- C Frank Ragnow – 43.9
- LG Graham Glasgow – 34.3
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- CB Amik Robertson – 76.6
- CB Carlton Davis – 74.4
- DT Alim McNeill – 72.5
- LB David Long – 70.4
- DT Pat O’Connor – 69.8
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Ezekiel Turner – 46.1
- DE Josh Paschal – 44.6
- LB Jack Campbell – 30.5
- DE Jonah Williams – 29.5
- LB Kwon Alexander – 27.1