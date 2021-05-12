Lions' 2021 Schedule Released

Here is the Detroit Lions' official 2021 NFL schedule.

The Detroit Lions' 2021 regular season schedule has officially been released.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was revealed that Detroit would open the season against the San Francisco 49ers at home.

The importance of securing a victory Week 1 at home has been heightened, since Detroit will be going on the road the following week to face an NFC North divisional foe in the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

It was also reported by several media outlets that Detroit will be hosting the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving this year.

It will be the third time in four seasons that the Bears have visited Detroit on Thanksgiving. The Bears were victorious during Thanksgiving contests with the Lions in 2018 and 2019.

The season will conclude at home against the Packers in the first ever Week 18 NFL game at Ford Field.

Let's take a look now at the complete 2021 Lions schedule:

Week 1 - Sunday, Sep. 12 — vs. 49ers (H)

Week 2 - Monday, Sep. 20 — at Packers (A)

Week 3 - Sunday, Sept. 26 — vs. Ravens (H)

Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 3 — at Bears (A)

Week 5 - Sunday, Oct. 10 — at Vikings (A)

Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 17 — vs. Bengals (H)

Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 24 — at Rams (A)

Week 8 - Sunday, Oct. 31 — vs. Eagles (H)

Week 9 - BYE

Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 14 — at Steelers (A)

Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 21 — at Browns (A)

Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 25 — vs. Bears (H)

Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 5 — vs. Vikings (H)

Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 12 — at Broncos (A)

Week 15 - Sunday Dec. 19 — vs. Cardinals (H)

Week 16 - Sunday, Dec. 26 — at Falcons (A)

Week 17 - Sunday, Jan 2 — at Seahawks (A)

Week 18 - Sunday, Jan. 9 — vs. Packers (H)

