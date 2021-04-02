Early Detroit Lions 2021 Projected Win Total Released

Read more on the win total projected by DraftKings for the Detroit Lions in 2021

The Lions finished just 5-11 in 2020, and aren't expected to be very good once again this upcoming season.

Even with a new regime -- led by general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell -- there are far too many holes, especially on the defensive side of the ball, to expect Detroit to make a quick turnaround and return to relevancy in 2021.

The highly popular sportsbook DraftKings certainly agrees. It presently has the Lions slotted to win five games for a second consecutive campaign.

The only team it has projected for less wins is the Houston Texans at 4.5 wins.

Accompanying this win totals prediction is the news that the league will likely be expanding to 17 regular season games, in time for the '21 NFL season.

A final decision on the length of the upcoming campaign is expected to come during the owners' virtual league meetings Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Detroit Lions

On the opposite end of the wins total spectrum from the Lions and Texans are the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

DraftKings has the Buccaneers pegged for 11.5 victories and the Chiefs projected to finish with 12 wins -- the two-highest win totals in the league for 2021.

Now that free agency has slowed down, the next big offseason event that could alter those above win totals is the NFL Draft. The draft is set to take place April 29 - May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Holmes & Co. are set to pick at No. 7 overall in the first round, and also possess five additional picks -- although their selections are not expected to affect their projected amount of victories very significantly.

