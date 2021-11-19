Detroit Lions Friday Injury Report: Jared Goff Doubtful Week 11

Detroit Lions 2021 Week 11 Friday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions will likely take the field this Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Browns with a new quarterback under center and a new wide receiver.
With Jared Goff missing practice on Friday, Tim Boyle has been taking the majority of reps with the starters on offense.
Detroit's 27-year-old backup will likely make his first start of the 2021 NFL season, after rehabbing from a broken thumb throughout the first half of his first season in Motown.
"When you’re kind of a backup and you’re sitting back there, you can kind of take the mental reps but physically doing it and feeling it out, seeing a defense is so valuable," Boyle told reporters on Friday. "So yeah, I feel great. Hand’s 100%, legs feel good, arm feels good. So I’m ready to go."
With Boyle under center, the offense will also look to new wideout Josh Reynolds to try and find a spark offensively.
"He has length, he's got speed and he's kind of a build to speed guy, but you see when he can get a step into his route, he's pretty good," head coach Dan Campbell said. "And he's pretty fluid downfield, tracks the ball pretty well. So, I think he can help us in some of our 1-on-1 matchups, get a ball out there and let him go attack a corner 1-on-1. That's kind of how we'll try to use him a little bit as well. But, we also wanted to be smart."
Did not practice (NP)
- Jared Goff (Oblique) Doubtful
- Jermar Jefferson (Knee/ankle) OUT
- Trey Flowers (Knee) OUT
- Matt Nelson (Ankle) OUT
Limited practice (LP)
- Jamaal Williams (Thigh) Questionable
- Trinity Benson (Knee) Questionable
- Taylor Decker (Elbow) Questionable
Full participant (FP)
- Tracy Walker (Concussion) Questionable
- D'Andre Swift (Shoulder)
- Mark Gilbert (Illness)
- Jerry Jacobs (Groin)