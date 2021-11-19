Detroit Lions Friday Injury Report: Jared Goff Doubtful Week 11

The Detroit Lions will likely take the field this Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Browns with a new quarterback under center and a new wide receiver.

With Jared Goff missing practice on Friday, Tim Boyle has been taking the majority of reps with the starters on offense.

Detroit's 27-year-old backup will likely make his first start of the 2021 NFL season, after rehabbing from a broken thumb throughout the first half of his first season in Motown.

"When you’re kind of a backup and you’re sitting back there, you can kind of take the mental reps but physically doing it and feeling it out, seeing a defense is so valuable," Boyle told reporters on Friday. "So yeah, I feel great. Hand’s 100%, legs feel good, arm feels good. So I’m ready to go."

With Boyle under center, the offense will also look to new wideout Josh Reynolds to try and find a spark offensively.

"He has length, he's got speed and he's kind of a build to speed guy, but you see when he can get a step into his route, he's pretty good," head coach Dan Campbell said. "And he's pretty fluid downfield, tracks the ball pretty well. So, I think he can help us in some of our 1-on-1 matchups, get a ball out there and let him go attack a corner 1-on-1. That's kind of how we'll try to use him a little bit as well. But, we also wanted to be smart."

Did not practice (NP)

Jared Goff (Oblique) Doubtful

Jermar Jefferson (Knee/ankle) OUT

Trey Flowers (Knee) OUT

Matt Nelson (Ankle) OUT

Limited practice (LP)

Jamaal Williams (Thigh) Questionable

Trinity Benson (Knee) Questionable

Taylor Decker (Elbow) Questionable

Full participant (FP)