Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report: 4 Players Limited

Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 11 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions could be turning to backup quarterback Tim Boyle when the team heads out on the road to face the Cleveland Browns this weekend.
Goff, who injured his oblique against the Steelers, did not practice again on Thursday at the team's Allen Park practice facility.
He expressed when he spoke to the media this week he felt he could remain in the game and compete, despite the discomfort that he felt.
"If I couldn't have thrown, I wouldn't have gone out. I don't want to sit up here and say I was hurt and whatever, make excuses, but it was bothering me," Goff said on Wednesday. "But, I felt like I could compete and throw fine. And, I felt like I did. It didn't feel like it was a hindrance at any point."
Detroit's first-year signal-caller has taken pride in not missing many games during his career, but understands he can only suit up and play if he does not have any limitations in his ability to throw the football.
"If I feel like I am not able to perform my job, then I shouldn’t be out there. Until then, I’m going to fight and scratch and claw to be out there, because I believe in myself that way.”
Detroit Lions' Week 11 Thursday Injury Report
Did not practice (NP)
- Jared Goff (Oblique)
- Jermar Jefferson (Knee/ankle)
- Trey Flowers (Knee)
- Taylor Decker (Elbow)
- Mark Gilbert (Illness)
Limited practice (LP)
- D’Andre Swift (Shoulder)
- Jamaal Williams (Thigh)
- Matt Nelson (Ankle)
- Tracy Walker (Concussion)
