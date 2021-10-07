Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 5 Thursday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Thursday in order to continue their preparations against the Minnesota Vikings.
Tight end T.J. Hockenson was officially listed as limited at practice, while Penei Sewell was listed as out.
Both were spotted at practice, but were not participants during positional drills. Sewell did get work in with a trainer off to the side during the open portion of practice.
For quarterback Jared Goff, despite losing four consecutive games, he believes that the team is still steadily improving and still possess strong mental focus.
"We have lost four in a row, but we do feel like we are improving, we are doing the right things in practice, we are making plays in the game. How can we make them more often? How can we eliminate those mistakes I spoke about after the game? How can we stop beating ourselves really is the bottom line and we’re getting there and it’s always a day at a time. It’s always one practice at a time, but I believe in these guys," Goff said. "I believe in Dan (Campbell), I believe in our coaches and believe that the pop will happen and from there, like to answer your question, hopefully the momentum starts from there.”
Did not practice (NP)
- Penei Sewell (Anke)
Limited practice (LP)
- D'Andre Swift (Groin)
- T.J. Hockenson (Knee)
- Michael Brockers (Shoulder)
- Trey Flowers (Knee)
- Jamaal Williams (Hip)
