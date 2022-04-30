Day 3 Lions Mock Draft

SI All Lions predicts what the Detroit Lions will do on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had to exercise patience on a couple of occasions on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Day 3, Detroit's second-year GM will continue to follow the plan, but expressed he will make a move, if he feels it is for the correct player.

"It just depends on who’s there," Holmes said. "There were a couple of times tonight where I thought about moving up, but it’s never guaranteed. You just try to see if you can find a partner and if it lines up on both sides. It didn’t quite line up tonight, but we were able to stay patient. Luckily, we were still able to land Kerby (Joseph), but it was around Kerby when I kind of got that itch a little bit, but stayed patient.

"You guys know me, I can get that itch sometimes," Holmes continued. "But, I get it, you almost got two full rounds tomorrow. But, you just kind of see -- we like where the board is at now. There’s still some good football players out there. Dan (Campbell) and I were just looking at it, so we’re still excited and we’ll just kind of see how it falls. If it’s the right guy, it’s got to be the right timing, and then if the gut feels right, I’ll strike if I feel it’s necessary.”

Here are predictions for what Holmes & Co. will do at No. 177, No. 181 and No. 217.

Fifth round, No. 177 overall: LB Christopher Allen, Alabama

Allen had a breakout campaign in 2020, garnering second-team All-SEC honors, as he led the conference with 13 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Allen's senior season was cut short after just one game, as the talented linebacker suffered a broken foot against Miami.

© Gary Cosby Jr / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sixth round, No. 181 overall: CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC

Detroit addressed its need at safety already. Now, it's time to secure additional depth at the cornerback position.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "When Taylor-Stuart is lined up away from the line of scrimmage, he shows his best reps. He stays low in his pedal, keeping a good cushion between him and the receiver on the release. His balance is over his toes in attack mode, waiting to explode downhill. Taylor-Stuart displays little concern with the receiver’s ability to run by him, thanks to his ability to accelerate."

Sixth round, No. 217 overall: OL Andrew Stueber, Michigan

Detroit's offensive line is expected to be a strength in 2022.

With the selection of Stueber, Detroit adds a player with extreme physicality and talented hands who can perform at a high level for seasons to come.

Stueber was projected as a Day 3 selection, due to the likelihood of him moving to the interior of the offensive line. While his peak may not be realized early in his career, developing in Detroit's system could be quite fruitful for all parties involved.