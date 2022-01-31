Detroit Lions Currently Possess Pick No. 32 in 2022 NFL Draft

The Lions will either select at No. 31 or No. 32 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

It is now much more clear which of the second Detroit Lions draft selections general manager Brad Holmes and the front office will possess.

Recall, the Detroit Lions have two picks in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

After the Los Angeles Rams secured the NFC championship, the Lions currently sit with the No. 2 and No. 32 pick in the first-round this year.

If the Rams should lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks, the pick will move up one spot to No. 31.

If Stafford is able to secure his first career Lombardi trophy, Holmes and Co. will select at No. 32.

The team is expected to have three compensatory draft picks added to their total, which would bring their total number of draft picks this year to ten.

Lions 2022 draft picks

No. 2 -- First round

No. 31 (Rams loss) or No. 32 (Rams victory) -- First round

No. 34 -- Second round

No. 66 -- Third round

No. 97 (compensatory pick) -- Third round

No. 176 (Compensatory Pick) -- Fifth round

No. 180 -- Sixth round

No. 217 (compensatory pick) -- Sixth round

No. 230 -- Seventh round

No. 238 -- Seventh round

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER