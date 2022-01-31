Detroit Lions Currently Possess Pick No. 32 in 2022 NFL Draft
It is now much more clear which of the second Detroit Lions draft selections general manager Brad Holmes and the front office will possess.
Recall, the Detroit Lions have two picks in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
After the Los Angeles Rams secured the NFC championship, the Lions currently sit with the No. 2 and No. 32 pick in the first-round this year.
If the Rams should lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks, the pick will move up one spot to No. 31.
If Stafford is able to secure his first career Lombardi trophy, Holmes and Co. will select at No. 32.
The team is expected to have three compensatory draft picks added to their total, which would bring their total number of draft picks this year to ten.
Recommended Lions Articles
James Ihedigbo Suggests Lions 'Should Sell Their Organization'
Former Detroit Lions player takes to social media to point out the quick success Matthew Stafford has experienced with the Rams.
Offensive Players to Watch at 2022 Senior Bowl
Read more on the offensive players the Detroit Lions should check out at the 2022 Senior Bowl.
Matthew Stafford Leads Los Angeles Rams to NFC Championship
Matthew Stafford leads the Los Angeles Rams past the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Lions 2022 draft picks
- No. 2 -- First round
- No. 31 (Rams loss) or No. 32 (Rams victory) -- First round
- No. 34 -- Second round
- No. 66 -- Third round
- No. 97 (compensatory pick) -- Third round
- No. 176 (Compensatory Pick) -- Fifth round
- No. 180 -- Sixth round
- No. 217 (compensatory pick) -- Sixth round
- No. 230 -- Seventh round
- No. 238 -- Seventh round
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.