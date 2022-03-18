Skip to main content

Lions 2022 Free Agency Week Mock Draft Roundup

Check out the latest Detroit Lions 2022 mock draft roundup.

It's time for the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup.

Over the last week, Michigan EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson has emerged as a favorite for the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall selection.

What does that mean for the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick? 

Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting at both No. 2 and No. 32 overall in their latest mock drafts, starting with the No. 2 selection.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Hutchinson is currently being mocked by the following:

Zack Patraw (Sports Illustrated), Drafttek.com, Tankathon, Christian Booher (SI All Lions), Kyle Meinke (MLive.com), Kyle Crabbs (The Draft Network), Lance Zierlein (NFL.com; via trade with Carolina Panthers for No. 6 pick), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Drae Harris (The Draft Network), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Thibodeaux is presently being mocked by the following:

Brian Bosarge (Draft Countdown), Ralph Vacchiano (SNY), Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network), Luke Easterling (Draftwire), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network), Dalton Miller (Pro Football Network), Damian Parson (The Draft Network)

As Stackpole writes,

"Hutchinson to the Lions seemed like the surest thing among the top 5 picks, but that's no longer the case with Jacksonville addressing its offensive line through free agency. Detroit loses out on Hutchinson but still gets its potential All-Pro pass rusher in Thibodeaux."

Defensive lineman Travon Walker, Georgia

Walker is presently being mocked by the following: 

Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)

walker5

Offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State

Ekwonu is currently being mocked by the following: 

Jordan Pun (Sports Illustrated), Sam Farmer (Los Angeles Times), Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus

As Renner pens, 

"You want the best run-blocking offensive line in the NFL? Because you just got it. Ekwonu can slot in at guard immediately while developing to be Taylor Decker’s eventual replacement at left tackle. The Power Five leader in big-time blocks would create a juggernaut offensive line in Detroit." 

Quarterback Malik Willis, Liberty

Willis is presently being mocked by the following:

James Fragoza (Pro Football Network), Keith Sanchez (The Draft Network), Brad Spielberger (Pro Football Focus), Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)

Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Hamilton is currently being projected by the following:

Trevor Sikkema (Pro Football Focus), Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire), Jesse Pantuosco (Audacy), Vinnie Iyer (The Sporting News)

Let's turn our attention now to who the draft pundits have projected for Detroit at No. 32.

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue 

Karlaftis is currently being mocked by the following: 

Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Winfrey is presently being projected by the following: 

Jordan Pun (SI)

As Pun pens, 

"Rounding out the first round is an absolute dog for Dan Campbell to let loose and run rampant. Winfrey was improperly used as a nose tackle at Oklahoma, but if he's allowed to play 3-tech in a one-gapping scheme, he can use his explosive get-off to wreck offenses - like he did at the Senior Bowl."

Wide receiver Drake London, USC

London is presently being projected by the following: 

Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network; via trade with Tennessee Titans for No. 26 overall pick)

london5

Safety Lewis Cine, Georgia 

Cine is presently being projected by the following: 

Josh Edwards (CBS Sports

Linebacker Devin Lloyd, Utah 

Lloyd is presently being projected by the following: 

Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports

Wide receiver Christian Watson, North Dakota State 

Watson is presently being mocked by the following: 

Christian Booher (SI All Lions

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Wyatt is currently being mocked by the following: 

Brian Bosarge (Draft Countdown)

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Burks is currently being projected by the following:

Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus

Quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina

Howell is presently being mocked by the following:

Tankathon, Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network), Jesse Pantuosco (Audacy)

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, Alabama

Williams is presently being mocked by the following:

James Fragoza (Pro Football Network), Lance Zierlein (NFL.com)

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Pickett is presently being projected by the following:

Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)

Quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Corral is currently being mocked by the following:

Luke Easterling (Draftwire), Vinnie Iyer (The Sporting News)

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Dotson is presently being mocked by the following:

Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network), Drafttek.com, Damian Parson (The Draft Network)

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Dean is presently being mocked by the following:

Trevor Sikkema (Pro Football Focus), Keith Sanchez (The Draft Network), Sam Farmer (Los Angeles Times), Zack Patraw (SI), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Kyle Meinke (MLive.com), Kyle Crabbs (The Draft Network)

