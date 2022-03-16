Rumor: Lions Could Be Interested in NFC North CB Jeff Gladney

Detroit Lions have not addressed many needs in their secondary in free agency.

The Detroit Lions have been quiet on Day 3 of the legal tampering period.

General manager Brad Holmes and the front office strategy appears to have been to prioritize and target many of the team's own free agents.

The Lions have made one splash signing, adding wideout D.J. Chark Jr. to a guaranteed one-year, $10 million agreement.

On defense, the secondary is a unit that could benefit from added depth, whether it be in free agency or the draft.

On Wednesday afternoon, The Athletic suggested the Lions' defense could be interested in a cornerback who is familiar with playing in the NFC North division.

"Another name to consider: Ex-Vikings CB Jeff Gladney, who reportedly visited the Cardinals yesterday. I've heard that the Lions could have some interest there," Chris Burke posted on social media.

The 25-year-old defensive back was recently found not guilty of a felony assault charge by a Dallas jury.

"This has been a challenging time for Jeff mentally, spiritually and athletically," Gladney's agents, Brian E. Overstreet and Rodney Williams, said in a statement, via ESPN. "So, we applaud Jeff for having the courage to stand and fight for his freedom versus these false allegations."

The Vikings decided to release Gladney last August after he was indicted.

Gladney is a former 2020 first-round draft pick out of TCU. He started 15 games for the Vikings his rookie season in the NFL.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER