Latest Detroit Lions Free Agency Update

On Monday, the Detroit Lions will be able to reach contract agreements with NFL free agents.

The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to start the process of filling needs on a roster that only won three games in 2021.

The legal tampering period will allow NFL free agents to reach agreements with teams, beginning on Monday at noon.

Official contracts cannot be signed until Wednesday at 4 p.m.

For Detroit's coaching staff and front office, finding gritty, talented and locker room leaders will be the objective all throughout this offseason.

“Anybody that wants to come into our building, if you want to know what we’re about, we’re about cutting it loose. We’re going to be aggressive, and we don’t cower from anybody. We respect all of our opponents, but we don’t fear any of them," head coach Dan Campbell said at the combine. “If you want to come to Detroit, you’re going to be gritty, and you’re going to be with a bunch of guys that freaking love the game. They’re going to give all their heart and soul, and we’re going to cut it loose. So that’s what we’re about.”

Re-signed Lions free agents

Center Evan Brown signed a one-year deal.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds signed a two-year, $6 million deal.

Fullback Jason Cabinda signed a two-year, $4.1 million deal.

Linebacker Josh Woods signed a one-year, $1.55 million contract.

Safety C.J. Moore signed a one-year, $1.75M contract.

Current Lions free agents

QB Tim Boyle

QB David Blough

WR Kalif Raymond

WR KhaDarel Hodge

OT Tyrell Crosby

OT Will Holden

DT Joel Heath

DT Nick Williams

EDGE Charles Harris

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

LB Alex Anzalone

LB Shaun-Dion Hamilton

S Tracy Walker

S Jalen Elliott

S Dean Marlowe

