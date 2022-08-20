Lions 2022 Preseason Week 2 Preview: Offense
After two joint NFL practices, the Detroit Lions walked away confident they could compete against a talented AFC foe.
As a result of the healthy workload for projected starters the past few days of practice, new players further down the depth chart will have an opportunity to prove their worth to the coaching staff.
With roster cuts looming, head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff sought to improve the offense and the defense, as Week 1 of the regular season is fast approaching.
"I think that these two days that are coming up, today and tomorrow, is really about, man, getting the guys we think we’re going into Philly with and getting them honed in, man, getting them really good work, and see if we can get better in those units," Campbell said prior to the joint practices.
"And then the areas where we don’t quite have them shored up, man, who is going to start at this position? Let’s figure out who’s going to take that next leap, man. Who wants that spot, linebacker position? Somebody want to come take that spot? And so that’s really the next progression. The very young guys, we’ll see at the game, and then they got to show up at the game because they’re not going to get a lot of reps these next two days.”
Here is a look at an updated offensive depth chart, heading into Week 2 of the preseason.
Offensive depth chart
Quarterback
Recommended Lions Articles
Calvin Johnson 'Excited' to See Jameson Williams Play
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson joined Woodward Sports to discuss Dan Campbell, "Hard Knocks" and Jameson Williams.
How to Watch Colts vs. Lions: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
Williams Addresses Franklin: 'I Literally Made You Look Stupid'
Lions RB Jamaal Williams replies to being called out by Colts LB Zaire Franklin.
- Jared Goff
- David Blough
- Tim Boyle
Running back
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Craig Reynolds
- Jermar Jefferson
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Justin Jackson
Wide receiver
- DJ Chark
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Josh Reynolds
- Kalif Raymond
- Trinity Benson
- Quintez Cephus
- Tom Kennedy
- Maurice Alexander
- Kalil Pimpleton
Tight end
- T.J. Hockenson
- Brock Wright
- Shane Zylstra
- Devin Funchess
- James Mitchell
- Derrick Deese Jr
Offensive line
- Taylor Decker
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
- Dan Skipper
- Evan Brown
- Logan Stenberg
- Tommy Kraemer
- Matt Nelson
- Kendall Lamm
- Darrin Paulo
- Kevin Jarvis
- Obinna Eze