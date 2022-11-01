Skip to main content

Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker

Track all of the rumors and news regarding the Lions and the NFL trade deadline here.

The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to address some roster decisions at the NFL trade deadline. 

Players with expiring contracts, including cornerback Amani Oruwariye, may be dealt in order to secure additional draft capital. 

While it is not likely the team will deal for another player, if a team has decided to move on from a young player with potential, general manager Brad Holmes may take a chance and make a trade. 

When asked how active the Lions could be at the deadline, head coach Dan Campbell expressed, "Yeah, I don’t know. I know that Brad (Holmes) is looking into anything and everything on both sides. That’s what he does, and so I know we’ve got a little time here, and we’ll see if something happens.”

With the team starting off the season with a 1-6 record, many believe assets could be sold off in order to secure as many additional draft picks as possible. 

Campbell was asked if the team should be in "sell mode", given how the 2022 season has started for Detroit

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

campbell5

Dan Campbell Says Relationship With Brad Holmes Is 'Good as Ever'

Dan Campbell Says Relationship With Brad Holmes Is 'Good as Ever'

pleasant5

Report: Lions Fire DB Coach Aubrey Pleasant

The Detroit Lions secondary has been in shambles the last month of the 2022 NFL season.

goff5

Jared Goff Is Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 8

Lions' Week 8 PFF grades have been revealed.

"That’s really not something I feel like I need to answer. That’s not really my place at this point. Mine is to make the most of what we’ve got here, which is plenty to compete with I believe.”

Track all of the Lions and NFC North division news, rumors and actual trades made here. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

campbell5
News

Dan Campbell Says Relationship With Brad Holmes Is 'Good as Ever'

By Christian Booher
pleasant5
News

Report: Lions Fire DB Coach Aubrey Pleasant

By John Maakaron
goff5
News

Jared Goff Is Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 8

By John Maakaron
decker5
News

Pros and Cons of Trading LT Taylor Decker

By Christian Booher
lions5
News

'It's Exhausting': What Lions Are Saying Following Another Close Loss

By John Maakaron
campbell5
News

Rams Struggles Aids Lions Draft Order

By John Maakaron
tua5
News

Grades: Secondary Can't Execute Game Plan

By Christian Booher
hill5
News

Studs and Duds: Aaron Glenn's Defense Has No Answers

By Christian Booher