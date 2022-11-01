The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to address some roster decisions at the NFL trade deadline.

Players with expiring contracts, including cornerback Amani Oruwariye, may be dealt in order to secure additional draft capital.

While it is not likely the team will deal for another player, if a team has decided to move on from a young player with potential, general manager Brad Holmes may take a chance and make a trade.

When asked how active the Lions could be at the deadline, head coach Dan Campbell expressed, "Yeah, I don’t know. I know that Brad (Holmes) is looking into anything and everything on both sides. That’s what he does, and so I know we’ve got a little time here, and we’ll see if something happens.”

With the team starting off the season with a 1-6 record, many believe assets could be sold off in order to secure as many additional draft picks as possible.

Campbell was asked if the team should be in "sell mode", given how the 2022 season has started for Detroit.

"That’s really not something I feel like I need to answer. That’s not really my place at this point. Mine is to make the most of what we’ve got here, which is plenty to compete with I believe.”

