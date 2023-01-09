Detroit Lions First-Round 2023 NFL Draft Order Established

The Detroit Lions will have two first-round draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions finished their 2022 NFL season with a record of 9-8.

In an interesting twist of fate, the Los Angeles Rams finished the season with a disappointing record of 5-12, giving the Lions a top 10 draft pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Recall, the Rams traded two first-round draft picks to Detroit in exchange for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

It will be the second consecutive season in which Detroit will potentially add two first-round picks to one of the youngest rosters in the entire National Football League.

For the fifth consecutive season, Detroit has found itself drafting inside of the top 10.

In 2023, general manager Brad Holmes and the scouting department will possess the No. 6 overall pick.

Detroit's pick, based off their 2022 record, will be at No. 18.

“The hard part of this is that it’s over for this season, because it is a special group,” Dan Campbell said, after defeating the Packers in the regular season finale. “But, hey, if you’ve got to go down on that one, if it’s the last one of for the season, man, what better way to go out than that for 2022.”

