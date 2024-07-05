Lions Pre-Training Camp NFL Power Rankings
Training camp is fast approaching ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
As the summer weeks and the month of July wind down, NFL teams are preparing to begin their march throughout the campaign, which will ultimately end with the best team in both the AFC and NFC squaring off for the Lombardi Trophy.
The NFL season is a grueling one, as often times staying healthy is a crucial factor for teams with championship aspirations. There's some luck inevitably required, and the brightest stars are the ones who shine on the biggest stage.
Ultimately, the Detroit Lions are viewed amidst the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at season's end. Though the organization has never so much as appeared in the big game, they have assembled a roster that many view as worthy of doing so in 2024.
Detroit's ascent from perennial cellar-dweller in the NFC North to contender has made it one of the most popular in the league. After an exciting finish to the 2022 campaign, Dan Campbell's team announced itself as true contenders by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 season opener at Arrowhead Stadium.
Once again, all teams will be chasing the Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes led them to a second consecutive title. In 2024, the Chiefs will now be looking to be the first team in the Super Bowl era to three-peat.
With Kansas City being the reigning back-to-back champions, they will be the target. Some teams, such as the Lions and Houston Texans, are entering Super Bowl windows while others, like the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, have franchise quarterbacks looking to finally win the big one.
Here's a look at All Lions' NFL power rankings ahead of the start of training camp.
Pre-training camp power rankings
32. Panthers
31. Patriots
30. Commanders
29. Giants
28. Raiders
27. Cardinals
26. Broncos
25. Titans
24. Saints
23. Vikings
22. Seahawks
21. Colts
20. Bears
19. Jaguars
18. Steelers
17. Falcons
16. Chargers
15. Browns
14. Rams
13. Cowboys
12. Dolphins
11. Buccaneers
10. Jets
9. Bills
8. Packers
7. Bengals
6. Eagles
5. Ravens
4. Lions
3. Texans
2. 49ers
1. Chiefs