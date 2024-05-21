Lions 2024 Preseason Schedule Finalized
The final pieces of the Detroit Lions' 2024 schedule have fallen into place.
The Lions announced their preseason opponents and finalized the kickoff times for the upcoming 2024 season. Detroit will play two of the three preseason games on the road, with the finale scheduled to be at Ford Field.
Detroit will open the preseason on Aug. 8 with a trip to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants. Kickoff for that game is set for 7 p.m.
Following that game, the Lions will stay on the road and travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a 4 p.m. showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 17. The preseason concludes the following week, when Detroit hosts Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. Aug. 24.
The preseason will give fans a first look at members of Detroit's rookie class, which includes six players headlined by first-round pick Terrion Arnold. Other noteworthy rookies who could get plenty of playing time in the preseason include Ennis Rakestraw, Gio Manu, Sione Vaki, Mekhi Wingo and Christian Mahogany.
The Lions have traditionally not played their starters for long stretches in the preseason under head coach Dan Campbell. As a result, players like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson likely won't get many snaps across the three-game slate.
Instead, fans could be treated to a first look at talents such as quarterback Hendon Hooker, who missed last year's preseason while rehabbing a knee injury suffered in college.
Following the preseason, the Lions will begin the regular season hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.