Lions 2024 Season Grades: Defense
The Detroit Lions' defense was decimated by injuries in 2024.
Entering the year with plenty of promise, the Lions lost several key cogs in their operation to season-ending injuries over the course of the 18-game regular season. Players such as Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Carlton Davis and Derrick Barnes were among those who suffered significant injuries.
Heading into 2025, the unit will get several pieces back but could look different under the leadership of new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
Here are grades for each position group based on performance in the 2024 season.
Defensive line: B-
Aidan Hutchinson was off to a dominant start through the first four games of the season, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors in September after recording 6.5 sacks in the first four games. However, in Week 6, his fortunes changed for the worse when he suffered a season-ending leg injury.
Without Hutchinson, the pass rush suffered. The immediate future was a struggle, and the Lions acquired Za'Darius Smith at the trade deadline in an effort to jumpstart the production on the edge. Smith finished with four sacks in eight games for the Lions.
Elsewhere on the edge, Josh Paschal had two sacks in his third NFL season. Paschal continued to be strong against the run, but has yet to find a groove as a pass rusher. Al-Quadin Muhammad was a nice veteran pickup, logging three sacks in nine games with the team.
The edge also took a hit with the loss of Marcus Davenport to a torn triceps in Week 3. James Houston was believed to be a potential asset as a rusher, but was waived late in the regular season after failing to find a niche in the scheme.
On the interior, Alim McNeill had another strong season. He was playing at a Pro Bowl level before suffering a season-ending torn ACL, and earned a hefty four-year contract extension for his efforts. McNeill will be a centerpiece for the interor moving forward.
Detroit signed DJ Reader to a two-year contract last offseason, and he proved to be a steady presence on the interior. He had one of the most productive seasons of his career, logging a career-high three sacks and four tackles for loss, which is the most he's had in a season since 2019.
Ultimately, the Lions finished 27th in the league with 2.1 sacks per game, so the pass rush remains an area to improve. However, the group was able to put the right pieces in place to finish third in the league in run defense.
Linebackers: C
Heading into the 2024 season, a jump was expected from second-year linebacker Jack Campbell. The Iowa product, who Detroit drafted in the first round of the 2024 Draft, delivered as he became an integral part of the team's defense.
Campbell finished as Detroit's fifth-highest graded defender with a 78.7 defensive grade via Pro Football Focus. He initially started next to Alex Anzalone, but when Anzalone went down with a forearm injury in Week 12 Campbell took over the defensive play-calling duties.
His performance showed that he has grown plenty since the struggles of his first season, and points to an exciting future for the young linebacker.
Anzalone had another solid season that was interrupted by injury. Still, when he returned in Week 18, it was obvious the emotional impact that his return had on the defense. Heading into the final year of his contract, the veteran has established himself as a staple of the defense.
With an early-season injury to Derrick Barnes, the Lions were forced to rely more on players who were viewed as depth pieces early in the year. Malcolm Rodriguez was extremely productive before suffering a season-ending injury, and Trevor Nowaske showed flashes of potential.
An area where the group needs to continue to improve is in coverage. They were exposed at times, and the man-coverage oriented scheme puts them in situations where they are sometimes exposed. Improving in this area could go a long way toward the defense overall performing better against the pass.
MORE: Rumor: Aaron Glenn Planning to Target Several Lions Free Agents
Cornerbacks: C
Detroit shuffled its secondary around to mixed results in 2024. The team added Carlton Davis via trade, Amik Robertson in free agency and drafted rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw at the cornerback position. Brian Branch, who served as the nickel cornerback as a rookie in 2023, moved full-time to safety for his second NFL campaign.
Davis took over the top billing at cornerback and was every bit the physical player Detroit hoped he would be. He was reliable, but still took his lumps at times. His season ended early due to a broken jaw suffered against the Bills.
Arnold was a bit polarizing in his first NFL campaign. On one hand, he showed growth over the course of the season and seemed to be finding his groove at season's end. On the other, he struggled early in the year with penalties and was targeted for big plays throughout the season. His second NFL season will be a big one for his overall trajectory.
Robertson started the year as the slot cornerback before sliding outside after Davis' injury. He had a very strong finish to the year, and his mentality as an undersized corner resonates with Detroit's overall style.
Rakestraw's production was limited due to injuries, and he failed to assert himself in the time he had to get reps. He was solid on special teams, but has plenty to prove on the defensive side.
Safeties: B+
The Lions' safety duo of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch is one of the league's best when both are performing at a high level. Each had strong seasons, with Joseph ultimately earning First-Team All-Pro honors after leading the league in interceptions.
After being a player that had a tendency to freelance at times early in his career, Joseph has become a disciplined player who picks his spots, and the Lions' defense benefitted with his ability to generate takeaways.
Branch, meanwhile, is a player who seems to cover the whole field when at his best. He transitioned to safety with ease in his second NFL campaign, but does have a tendency to use his helmet too much as a tackler which wound up costing him.
Ifeatu Melifonwu didn't make his season debut until Week 16, and while he was productive in his opportunities, his overall durability is a concern.
Overall, the Lions' safety group is solid heading into 2025. They may get more expensive as time rolls on, with Joseph extension-eligible this offseason and Branch due for one next offseason. Melifonwu's future remains up in the air as he is set to enter free agency.