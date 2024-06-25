All Lions

Detroit Lions 2024 Training Camp Details Revealed

Lions announced their open training camp practices for the 2024 season.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions have officially announced dates for training camp practices open to the general public. The schedule includes a total of nine dates on which fans will be able to access the Allen Park facility. 

Fans interested in attending must register for a ticket at no cost. Registration begins July 9 for season ticket members and July 16 for the general public.

During these practices, supporters will get their first look at Detroit's 2024 roster. Free agent additions like Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson, as well as rookies like Terrion Arnold will be greeted by the home fans on the practice field for the first time. 

In total, there are three practices exclusive to Lions loyal members.

Open practices begin Saturday, July 27 for season-ticket members. The August 2nd and 12th practices are also reserved for members.

The Lions begin the preseason at 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Joint practices against the Giants will take place on the road this year.

Detroit will visit Kansas City on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. before playing their only home preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m.

Lions 2024 training camp dates, times

  • Saturday, July 27 (8:30 a.m.) Members only
  • Monday, July 29 (8:30 a.m.)
  • Tuesday, July 30 (8:30 a.m.)
  • Wednesday, July 31 (8:30 a.m.)
  • Thursday, Aug. 1 (8:30 a.m.)
  • Friday, Aug. 2 (8:30 a.m.) Members only
  • Sunday, Aug. 11 (1:15 p.m.)
  • Monday, Aug. 12 (6 p.m.) Members only
  • Wednesday, Aug. 14 (8:30 a.m.)

