Lions 2025 Offseason Dates Revealed: What You Need to Know
The Detroit Lions, along with the rest of the NFL, have learned their offseason program dates for the months following the NFL draft.
Detroit will have its first day of team activities on April 22, which is two days prior to the first round of the draft. The team will also conduct two sessions of organized team activities and one session of mandatory minicamp.
The Lions' first session of OTAs will be conducted from May 28-30, with the second being conducted June 3-5. Detroit will hold its mandatory minicamp the following week, spanning June 10-12.
All teams will begin their offseason programs with two weeks of meetings and conditioning before they are able to begin on-field workouts. The team will also conduct a rookie minicamp following the draft in an effort to get their newly added picks acclimated to their style.
During the offseason program, no contact or team vs team drills are allowed. However, teams can conduct offense vs defense drills at a walk-through pace.
During his media availability at the NFL Annual Meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, coach Dan Campbell stressed the importance of player leadership as the Lions look to take the next step toward bringing a Lombardi Trophy home.
“My job is to be the leader of this team until they’re ready to take it over themselves. And they’re ready to take this over," Campbell said. "Every year has gotten more and more where our leaders, (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, (Penei) Sewell, (Jared) Goff, (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch, Alex (Anzalone), have begun to take this over. So now, you don’t have to worry about my voice. You know what I mean? It’s their voice, they’re the ones that set the tone for the team.”
Lions 2025 offseason schedule
First day: April 22
Organized team activities: May 28-30, June 3-5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12