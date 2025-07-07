Lions' 2025 Opponent's All-Pro Returner Arrested Saturday
A Detroit Lions opponent is dealing with legal concerns surrounding one of their top special teams players.
On Saturday, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and punt returner KaVontae Turpin was arrested by police in Allen, Texas. According to reports, he was booked on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana (less than two ounces) and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
He was booked and promptly released from police custody on Sunday after posting a $1,500 bond.
The Lions will square off with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football, and Turpin has been a huge part of their return game as well as having a role on offense.
Turpin was an All-Pro selection last year as a return man, scoring twice on returns in 2024. He also caught 31 passes for 420 yards over the course of the 2024 campaign.
In total, he led the NFL in kick return average with 33.5 yards per and became the first Cowboy to score a receiving touchdown as well as a punt and kick return touchdown in the same season.
Over his career, Turpin has hauled in 44 passes for 556 yards and five touchdowns. He initially went undrafted out of TCU and has played in several different leagues prior to getting his shot with the Cowboys.
He had stints with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League, the Glacier Boyz of the Fan Controlled Football League, the Sea Lions of the Spring League, the European Football League's Panthers Wroclaw and the USFL's New Jersey Generals prior to getting a shot with the Cowboys.