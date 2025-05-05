Lions 2025 Opponent Has Linebacker Facing Legal Trouble
The Cleveland Browns, who the Detroit Lions will face at Ford Field in 2025, have a linebacker facing legal trouble.
Former Michigan and current Browns linebacker Devin Bush was arrested Sunday in Pennsylvania on charges of simple assault and harassment, according to multiple reports. A Browns spokesperson said the team was "aware and gathering more information," in a statement provided to media.
Sports Illustrated reports that Bush has a preliminary hearing slated for May 20 in Allegheny County.
Bush was a star at Michigan, playing for the Wolverines from 2016-18. In his three seasons with the program, he totaled 191 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He was named an All-American following the 2018 campaign and was selected 10th overall in the 2019 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Florida native finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2019 after finishing the year with 109 combined tackles, two interceptions, nine tackles for loss and one sack. Bush started all 19 appearances he made over the next two seasons, though a torn ACL limited him to five games in 2020.
Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option ahead of the 2022 season, and after playing in 17 games with 14 starts he hit free agency. Bush signed with the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2023, then joined the Browns for the 2024 season.
Last season, Bush notched 76 combined tackles and one sack while playing in 16 games with 10 starts. He signed a new one-year deal with the Browns this offseason to remain with the team.
The official date for the Lions' matchup with the Browns will be revealed on May 14 as part of the NFL's annual schedule release.