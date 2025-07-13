Lions' 2025 Opponent's Rookie RB Arrested Saturday
The Detroit Lions' Week 4 opponent has a member of its 2025 draft class dealing with a legal matter as training camp approaches.
Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested Saturday on a domestic violence and battery charge, according to reports. The incident occurred in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. According to ESPN, Judkins is set to have his initial court appearance Sunday.
Reports indicate that the incident was described as "touch or strike/battery/domestic violence." The Browns told multiple outlets, via a team spokesperson, that they were aware of the incident and gathering more details.
Judkins could be subject to discipline from the NFL, per the league's personal conduct policy, as a result of the incident.
Cleveland drafted Judkins in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, 36th overall, out of Ohio State. He is viewed as a potential replacement for Nick Chubb, who signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans this offseason.
The running back began his collegiate career at Ole Miss before transferring to play for the Buckeyes for his final season.
Judkins surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his three collegiate seasons, including a career-best 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns in his freshman year at Ole Miss in 2022. He was named a freshman All-American and the SEC Freshman of the Year in that campaign.
Last year for the Buckeyes, he ran for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns as part of a tandem with TreVeyon Henderson.
The Browns will travel to Detroit for a showdown at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28.