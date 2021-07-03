4 Keys to Success for Michael Brockers in 2021

Read more on the four keys to success for Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers in 2021.

Defensive end Michael Brockers has become one of the bigger names in the National Football League, but this offseason, he was traded to Detroit in exchange for just a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

The lower-round pick, which is going to be many moons from now, is reflective of the fact Brockers is now 30 years old. It certainly is not what fans would call a "blockbuster trade."

If anything, Brockers is only in Detroit because new Lions general manager Brad Holmes last worked with the Rams. That is the way the league works - - new regimes try to build a new situation with who they are most familiar with.

We saw this when Detroit affectionately became the "Detroit Patriots," with the last regime which came to Detroit from New England.

It is interesting evaluating Brockers because outside of seeing a highlight here or there or seeing him on the screen at some sports bar, I did not know much about him. To me, he always seemed to be one of the Rams' "big-name" star defenders.

In my review of Brockers from 2020, I chose one game from the beginning of the season, one in the middle and one at the end.

While watching the Dallas game from Week 1, it quickly became obvious Brockers is a good fit as a 3-4 (three down defensive linemen and four linebackers) DE.

Brockers looks the part lined up. He comes off the ball, and looks like this big, lumbering presence with long and active arms. Brockers gets after it, and he looks fluid. He just lacks any explosiveness at the point of attack, and he is not flashy as a pass-rusher and he is a limited-area run defender. He battles, but he has trouble disengaging way too often - - both against the run and the pass.

Occasionally, he comes off a block laterally to make a run stop or chase the quarterback down. However, he is anything but a playmaker.

The one thing Brockers does well is occupy space, which is exactly what a DE is supposed to do in the 3-4, so that the linebackers can scrape in and make plays. He still gets moved off the ball too much on runs at times, which is also a concern.

The Lions did the Rams a favor by taking him off their hands, because Brockers is not an ideal 4-3 DE at this point.

When analyzing what a player needs to do to be successful, one must realize what and who the player is on film. Brockers is what he is. He is not going to put on a Lions helmet and suddenly "tear it up" as a pass-rusher.

Here are the four keys to his success in Detroit.

1.) Brockers needs to embrace his new situation.

Going from a contending team that is being mentioned as a possible Super Bowl team this year to a team that is known for not being a contender can be very demoralizing, if the opportunity is not viewed optimistically.

Brockers needs to seize this opportunity and focus on where Detroit is going, not where the organization has been. He gets paid rain or shine. But, as far as his legacy goes, he cannot afford to lament.

2.) Brockers needs to improve on shedding blocks, especially on running plays.

Brockers becomes tied up with blockers too often, and it keeps him from making plays. New Detroit defensive line coach Todd Wash is tasked with this. Against Dallas in 2020, even a tight end held Brockers up at the goal line. That is unacceptable.

3.) Brockers needs to develop more pass-rush moves.

In 2020, he looked raw, and just provided a very plain-looking push into the pocket, and once that was stopped, he was stopped. This should be another coaching opportunity. I was surprised how raw Brockers looked as a pass-rusher. He either bulls his way there, or does not get there.

4.) Brockers needs to keep the engine on until the whistle blows.

He tends to bring it initially, but there were too many times he shut it down or went half speed when the play was still happening, if he perceived it was out of reach.

There is no question Brockers is a quality player. He is not a superstar,and he is not a reject - - he is somewhere in between.

He also brings the experience of playing for a contender to Detroit's locker room.

Now, the Lions hope he will be another piece to a winning puzzle, infusing their roster with his presence.

