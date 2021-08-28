4 Keys to Success for LB Derrick Barnes in 2021

Read more on the four keys to success for Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes in 2021.

One of the best things that has happened to the Detroit Lions in recent history is drafting linebacker Derrick Barnes in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

While that may sound like an outlandish statement to some, all you had to do was watch the Lions' first two preseason games to see the immediate impact this rookie is bringing to the defense.

Even more importantly, Barnes has been making plays.

Barnes has consistently shown up, and that is the truest indicator that there are great things ahead for No. 55.

In action against the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, he logged a sack and multiple hurries from the inside linebacker spot, which is something Detroit has not had in a while.

Barnes also almost had an interception, and he has been running sideline to sideline, chasing players down and making a big-time impact.

He is bringing an edge and a presence to the unit that is going to make it tough to keep him out of the starting lineup.

Barnes just has that look.

Now, let's take a look at the four keys to Barnes having success in 2021.

1.) Make the most of every opportunity

Every rep a player gets is a chance to gain the confidence and the trust of the coaching staff. The guys who are starting have best proven that to Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Can Barnes be counted on to be at the right place at the right time in Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's system? That is going to mean more than anything else. After all, Glenn played corner for Bill Belichick in a system where rookies seldom saw the field until they proved they could be counted on. Those are Glenn's roots.

2.) Relentless study of opponents

No question, Barnes has good tackling skills, and he has enough speed - - and good enough burst to make plays. Now, he has to start learning the finer points of the game that the veterans know.

Barnes has to know his opponents better than they know themselves, and that comes from a lot of film study.

In the preseason, Barnes was able to secure tackles in pass coverage after the fact. Barnes needs to do better than that. He needs to get to the point where he is in position to break up passes and even make plays on the ball.

3.) Shed blocks more quickly

Barnes can not afford to dance with blockers the way that Detroit's linebackers did last season. According to Pro Football Focus, last season, Detroit's defensive line ranked 30th in the league, and as of June 7, that only improved to 24th.

Translation = the linebackers are going to have to make plays, if this defense is going to be good enough to stay in games.

During the preseason, one of my only criticisms of Barnes was that he got tied up with blockers a little longer than I would have liked to see. Barnes needs to really work at taking on and shedding blocks more quickly to get in position to make more impact plays near or behind the line of scrimmage. Making tackles several yards down the field is great, but it is also a recipe for losing. Detroit needs more high-impact plays.

4.) Get to the QB

It is no secret - - getting to the QB is one of the benchmarks of great defenses. If Detroit just lets the signal-caller sit back there, he will dissect the Lions like a science project, just like teams did last year when the pass coverage ranked second-to-last in the league.

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranked No. 6 in the league last year in team sacks (2.9 per game). By comparison, the 5-11 Lions averaged about half that amount, with 1.5 per game.

If Detroit can actually get a legitimate pressure player who can put some real heat in the quarterback's face from the middle, it is going to go a long way toward producing wins in the Motor City. Barnes has got to get to the QB.

Finally Detroit has a stud inside for the first time since Chris Spielman. The organization has got to find a way to get this guy on the field. And, when he gets out there, Barnes has got to find a way to do in the regular season what he has done all preseason: make plays.

