First-Half Observations: Lions' Offense Collapses, Defense Falters

First-half observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 1 contest with the San Francisco 49ers

The Detroit Lions' offense struggled at first to put the ball in the end zone, in the first half of their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the Lions' first two offensive possessions, they were able to move the football into 49ers' territory, via a solid rushing attack.

Running back Jamaal Williams, who got the starting nod instead of D'Andre Swift, was able to peel off a solid 20-yard rush early, behind a massive hole established by Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson.

On two occasions in three offensive possessions, Lions' first-year head coach Dan Campbell decided to go for it on fourth down.

Unfortunately, Williams slipped on a fourth-and-short play that ended the Lions' first offensive drive.

Detroit's offense was more successful in its second opportunity, as quarterback Jared Goff found wideout Tyrell Williams for a short gain.

The ills of the offense reared their ugly head, as Goff was pressured, sacked and their was zero remanence of a deep passing attack.

The defense struggled to contain the 49ers' offense, though, as it gave up touchdowns on back-to-back drives, following Jimmy Garoppolo fumbling the team's season-opening offensive snap.

At the half, the Lions trail the 49ers, 31-10.

To open the second half, the 49ers will possess the ball on offense.

General observations

The Lions announced that Matt Nelson was the starting left tackle. And, when the game began, rookie Penei Sewell started at right tackle.

Rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes was shaken up early in the second quarter, and was evaluated on the sideline. After getting his ankle taped, the former Penn State linebacker returned to the game.

The first offensive touchdown for the Lions came on a six-yard toss from Goff to tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Jeff Okudah gave up a 29-yard completion. Wideout Deebo Samuel was able to take advantage of soft coverage.

Austin Seibert hooked a 51-yard field-goal try in his inaugural attempt. He later made a kick from 49 yards out, cutting the 49ers' lead to 14-10.

Goff tossed a pick-six, after Nelson was pushed into Goff by the 49ers' pass-rush.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

