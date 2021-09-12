Predictions: 49ers-Lions

The SI All Lions staff provide their predictions for today's contest between the 49ers and Lions.

Christian Booher

This will be close early. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Lions march down the field for a touchdown on their first or second drive. However, Penei Sewell will show growing pains against the stout San Francisco defensive line. The offense will sputter, and San Francisco will attack the Lions' young defense. By the third quarter, this one will be over.

49ers 35, Lions 14

Vito Chirco

It's the start of a brand new season for the Detroit Lions, and as with every season for Lions fans, hope springs eternal.

Yet, expect the same result as Week 1 of last season for Detroit: a loss.

I don't envision the Lions being able to do much of anything offensively, when it comes to both running the football and trying to get the passing attack going.

At the same time, I don't see Detroit's linebackers being able to contain San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

It leads me to believe that it'll be a long day for Dan Campbell in his debut as Lions head man.

49ers 31, Lions 17

Camren Clouthier

Jared Goff will look to impress in his regular season debut with the Lions, but has the disadvantage of going up against a powerhouse San Francisco team. I don’t see the Lions winning this game, but if they do, it will take a strong showing from the offense. If Goff can control the game, utilize the run attack and make key passes where needed, the Lions may hang around.

49ers 35, Lions 21

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Kelly

It is hard for me to imagine a close game, with the Lions’ situation at offensive tackle. Decker's injury simply means the Lions will lose by a wider margin to start their season.

49ers 38, Lions 13

Logan Lamorandier

The Lions' strength -- the offensive line -- takes a big hit, with the loss of LT Taylor Decker. There are just too few spots where the Lions have any true advantage. I see the Lions' offense struggling, putting the Lions' defense in plenty of difficult situations.

49ers 30, Lions 13

John Maakaron

It's finally here. Head coach Dan Campbell will lead his football team in the Detroit Lions season debut at Ford Field.

Unfortunately, the team will be without one of their talented offensive linemen, as Taylor Decker will likely miss the first month of the season.

I see the Lions' roster rallying around each other and the new coaching staff, but falling short in the fourth quarter after a slow start in the first half.

This season will be about the development of numerous players, and hopefully many start to demonstrate why the coaching staff and front office want them around.

49ers 20, Lions 17

Adam Strozynski

If there was a more on-brand Detroit Lions scenario, let me know. You draft a highly-rated left tackle, play him on the right side. Two days before game one of your season, your good, not great, left tackle goes down. Now, we flip the guy who has struggled at the right side to the left side, and hope it works.

Oh, did I mention they are taking on one of the best defensive fronts in football, with a lethal edge rusher in Nick Bosa?

This was going to be a tough game to start, but add all that in and I'm not sure how the Lions survive -- much less Jared Goff.

49ers 34, Lions 21

