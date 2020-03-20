Lions Acquire Former Bengals CB Tony McRae

The Detroit Lions continue to retool their secondary and have added depth on special teams. On Friday, Detroit acquired cornerback Tony McRae per a report from Houston Chronicle writer Aaron Wilson.

McRae had two stints with the Bengals, with the second stint lasting from 2017-2019.

The reported agreement is for one-year and $1.5 million.

In 2019, McRae played in 16 games and recorded 22 combined tackles. In 2018, McRae played in 12 games and finished the season with three tackles on defense and six on special teams.

McRae was a solid contributor on the Bengals’ special teams unit, earning a PFF grade of 72.4. He is now reunited with new Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs, and is expected to compete with Dee Virgin, C.J. Moore, and Mike Ford for snaps on special teams.

McRae played four seasons at North Carolina A & T and was a first-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection his junior and senior season.