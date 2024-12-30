Lions Activate Veteran Linebacker, Announce Two Elevations
The Detroit Lions announced roster moves ahead of Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
For their Week 17 game, the Lions elevated running back Jermar Jefferson and defensive lineman Chris Smith from the practice squad and activated Jalen Reeves-Maybin from injured reserve.
Reeves-Maybin has been on injured reserve since suffering a neck injury in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers.
The Lions have plenty to play for heading into their final two games of the season. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, setting up a showdown next week that will decide the NFC North.
With so much at stake, the Lions are embracing the pressure that accompanies these final two games. It starts Monday, with a trip back to Levi's Stadium where their season ended with a loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship game last year.
Newcomers such as Amik Robertson, who was not part of that effort last year, have enjoyed the ability to play with so much on the line late in the year. Robertson has been a key piece in Detroit's defense, having logged reps both as a slot-corner and an outside corner.
“I’m having a lot of fun. We don’t want it no other way, man. I’m not gonna say our back is against the wall, but the pressure’s on. When the pressure’s on, it shows who the dogs are," Robertson told FOX 2. "There’s a lot of guys that are dogs, I know I’m a dog. We don’t really got no pressure, man. We’re gonna go out there, play our style of football and put everything into God’s hands.”
