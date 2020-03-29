AllLions
Lions Agree to Terms with Ex-Packers WR Geronimo Allison

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

The agreement is reportedly for $910,000 in 2020 with a $137,500 signing bonus, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

He played his college football at Illinois, and was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

In four seasons with Green Bay, Allison recorded 89 receptions for 1,045 yards, including six touchdowns.

In 2018, Allison was on the verge of a breakout season prior to a groin injury ending his season prematurely.

Prior to his injury, he secured 20 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns. He had started to emerge as a big-play threat in the Packers offense before his 2018 season was derailed.

The ex-Packers wide receiver secured 34 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

Allison has shown in his career that he is an NFL-caliber receiver, and will join Detroit's trio of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.

