Orlovsky Reveals Lions Almost Cut Him for Matthew Stafford Opinion
The Detroit Lions almost cut ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky for voicing Matthew Stafford may not have been utilized properly several seasons ago.
Orlovsky took to social media on Friday morning to share his opinion on how the Los Angeles Chargers have been utilizing young quarterback Justin Herbert lately.
"If the @chargers don’t stop asking Herbert to play cautious/timid/scared football they’re gonna self inflict a regression Pep and Steichen had him playing AGGRESSIVE now they are asking him to play risk averse way way way too much," Orlovksy commented.
When asked if Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who also served in the same role with the Detroit Lions from 2014-2015, did the same thing to Matthew Stafford, Orlovsky made a startling revelation.
"I almost got cut for voicing it to the people who needed to hear it," Orlovsky shared.
The use of Detroit's former No. 1 quarterback can be debated, as many felt head coach Jim Caldwell got the best use out of him, since playing conservative limited his turnovers.
On the other side of the coin, a gunslinger with the arm talent of Stafford also needed to be harnessed, while limiting the potential of turnovers.
A potential reason current ownership may have felt the need to change up the culture over the past 12 months was not taking seriously the advice of those closest to the situation, the players.
