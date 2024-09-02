Lions Announce 2024 Captains
The Detroit Lions have named six players to represent them as captains for the 2024 season.
With the regular season set to kick off Sunday, the Lions announced the six players who earned the leadership role, including Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, Alex Anzalone, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Aidan Hutchinson.
The Lions are allowed to have up to eight players wear the captain patch on their jersey, per league rules. Teams used to be able to have up to 10 representatives wearing the patch, but the league lessened the amount to eight prior to the 2023 campaign.
Last season, Goff, Anzalone, Sewell, Reeves-Maybin, St. Brown and defensive end Charles Harris were the team's six captains.
While up to eight players can be named captains, teams can only send a maximum of six players out to midfield for the pregame coin toss.
Goff, Sewell and St. Brown earned hefty contract extensions this offseason for their performance since arriving in Detroit in 2021. Sewell and St. Brown were First-team All-Pro selections last year as two of the highest performing players in the league at their positions.
For Goff, the 2023 season was also a successful one. He finished top five in the league in passing yards and touchdowns and won two playoff games.
Reeves-Maybin, meanwhile, was an NFLPA All-Pro selection as a core special teamer in his first season back with the Lions. He also earned Pro Bowl honors for his performance in that aspect of the game.
Meanwhile, Hutchinson is a first-time captain selection as he begins his third year out of Michigan.