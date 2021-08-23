Following Five Cuts, Detroit Lions Roster Now At 80 Players

The Detroit Lions roster is now set at 80 players after releasing five players on Monday evening.

NFL teams were required to trim their rosters by 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 23.

For the Lions, they decided to release wide receiver Darius Jennings, nose tackle Darius Jennings, running back Javon Leake, outside linebacker Robert McCray and quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.

The deadline to cut down rosters to 53 players will occur four days after the Lions' third preseason game on August 31.

Undrafted rookie free agent A.J. Parker impresses Dan Campbell

Cornerback A.J. Parker has earned praise from head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff for his efforts all throughout his first NFL training camp.

"He was kind of one of these sleeper free-agents that we got," Campbell said on Monday. "One of the first things we did when they came in was we let all of them run routes, even the defensive guys. He was one of them we put over there, ‘Let’s just let him run slants. Let’s let him run with the receivers,’ and it was on air. He was one of the first ones that showed up like, ‘Wow. He’s just kind of a natural athlete.’ He gets it. He’s played receiver before. We knew he was an athlete and what you see is he’s very aware, he’s very smart, he’s very un-rookie like mentally."

