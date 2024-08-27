Lions Announce Initial 2024 53-Man Roster

All Lions

Lions initial 53-man roster revealed.

The Detroit Lions have finalized their initial 53-man roster following the conclusion of training camp and the preseason. While moves could still be made as the team takes its final form, coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have made a series of moves to give the roster it's initial shape.

The Lions still have one open roster spot remaining. Here is their initial roster as of Tuesday's deadline.

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker

Running backs (4)

David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki

Wide receivers (4)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Isaiah Williams

Tight ends (3)

Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Parker Hesse

Offensive line (10)

Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Kevin Zeitler, Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Dan Skipper, Colby Sorsdal, Kayode Awosika, Giovanni Manu, Michael Niese

Defensive line (4)

DJ Reader, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Mekhi Wingo

Defensive end (5)

Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal, James Houston, John Cominsky

Linebacker (6)

Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Ben Niemann

Cornerback (6)

Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw, Amik Robertson, Khalil Dorsey, Kindle Vildor

Safety (5)

Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Brandon Joseph, Loren Strickland

Special teams (3)

Jake Bates (K), Jack Fox (P), Hogan Hatten (LS)

Players on injury lists

NFI: Christian Mahogany
Injured reserve: Emmanuel Moseley, Brodric Martin

Waived

WR Kaden Davis, TE Shane Zylstra, RB Zonovan Knight, OL Bryan Hudson, DE Mitchell Agude, CB Steven Gilmore, LB Abraham Beauplan, RB Jake Funk, S Chelen Garnes, DE Mathieu Betts, WR Maurice Alexander, LS Scott Daly, C Kingsley Eguakun, QB Jake Fromm, RB Jermar Jefferson, TE James Mitchell, DL Chris Smith, DE Isaac Ukwu, OL Duke Clemens, OL Jake Burton, WR Jalon Calhoun, CB Rachad Wildgoose

Released

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, DE Pat O'Connor, LB Ty Summers, QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Daurice Fountain, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, CB Javelin Guidry, CB Essang Bassey, OL Jamarco Jones, TE Sean McKeon, S C.J. Moore, WR Tom Kennedy, DL Kyle Peko

