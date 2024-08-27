Lions Announce Initial 2024 53-Man Roster
The Detroit Lions have finalized their initial 53-man roster following the conclusion of training camp and the preseason. While moves could still be made as the team takes its final form, coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have made a series of moves to give the roster it's initial shape.
The Lions still have one open roster spot remaining. Here is their initial roster as of Tuesday's deadline.
Quarterbacks (2)
Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker
Running backs (4)
David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki
Wide receivers (4)
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Isaiah Williams
Tight ends (3)
Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Parker Hesse
Offensive line (10)
Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Kevin Zeitler, Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Dan Skipper, Colby Sorsdal, Kayode Awosika, Giovanni Manu, Michael Niese
Defensive line (4)
DJ Reader, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Mekhi Wingo
Defensive end (5)
Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal, James Houston, John Cominsky
Linebacker (6)
Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Ben Niemann
Cornerback (6)
Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw, Amik Robertson, Khalil Dorsey, Kindle Vildor
Safety (5)
Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Brandon Joseph, Loren Strickland
Special teams (3)
Jake Bates (K), Jack Fox (P), Hogan Hatten (LS)
Players on injury lists
NFI: Christian Mahogany
Injured reserve: Emmanuel Moseley, Brodric Martin
Waived
WR Kaden Davis, TE Shane Zylstra, RB Zonovan Knight, OL Bryan Hudson, DE Mitchell Agude, CB Steven Gilmore, LB Abraham Beauplan, RB Jake Funk, S Chelen Garnes, DE Mathieu Betts, WR Maurice Alexander, LS Scott Daly, C Kingsley Eguakun, QB Jake Fromm, RB Jermar Jefferson, TE James Mitchell, DL Chris Smith, DE Isaac Ukwu, OL Duke Clemens, OL Jake Burton, WR Jalon Calhoun, CB Rachad Wildgoose
Released
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, DE Pat O'Connor, LB Ty Summers, QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Daurice Fountain, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, CB Javelin Guidry, CB Essang Bassey, OL Jamarco Jones, TE Sean McKeon, S C.J. Moore, WR Tom Kennedy, DL Kyle Peko