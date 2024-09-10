Lions Are 7-Point Favorites Against Buccaneers
The Detroit Lions are seven-point betting favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to many popular sportsbooks.
For the second consecutive week, Detroit will host a team they previously faced in last year's playoffs.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles expressed this week Detroit has the potential to defeat teams a myriad of ways.
“They’re very balanced. They’re very strong up front, they can beat you both ways, running the ball or throwing the ball," Bowles said. “Very physical team, very fast on the outside, very fast in the backfield, very athletic at tight end. They can beat you a bunch of ways.. They don’t have one way to beat you, so you’ve got to be sharp on all accounts.”
Detroit's defense is hopeful to build off a solid performance in the opener. Veteran defensive tackle DJ Reader should provide the defensive line an additional boost.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield helped lead the offense and Bowles' squad was able to rack up the points against the Commanders in Week 1.
"I’m really, really excited to see when DJ comes back how this goes, how this plays," Alim McNeill told reporters this week. "I think it’s going to be great. We're definitely going to stuff the run and we’re going to be able to get after the quarterback."
