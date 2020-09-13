Bears-Lions: Betting Odds, Trends for Week 1 Match Up

Detroit Lions (0-0) vs. Chicago Bears (0-0)

In the home opener of the 2020 NFL season, the Detroit Lions are currently a 2.5-point home favorite over the Chicago Bears according to DraftKings.

Detroit lost both November contests to the Bears last season.

On the road, Detroit lost 20-13 when Matthew Stafford did not suit up following his back injury the week prior.

At home on Thanksgiving, Detroit lost again to Chicago, 24-20

Here are some available bets that can be made at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Chi: (+120) | DET: (-137)

Spread: Chi: +2.5 (-115) | DET: -2.5 (-106)

Total: 42.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Betting Trends

In 2019, Detroit and its opponents combined to score more than 44.5 on eight occasions.

In four games last season, the Bears combined with their opponents to go over 44.5 points.

10 of Detroit’s 16 games last season went over the point total.

Against the spread, Detroit posted a 6-10 record last season.

The Lions had a losing ATS record of 0-2 when playing as at least three-point favorites last season.

Last season, the Lions and Bears averaged a combined 38.8 points per contest.

The Lions and Bears combined to yield 45 points per game in 2019.

