Bears-Lions: Betting Odds, Trends for Week 1 Match Up

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions (0-0) vs. Chicago Bears (0-0)

In the home opener of the 2020 NFL season, the Detroit Lions are currently a 2.5-point home favorite over the Chicago Bears according to DraftKings.

Detroit lost both November contests to the Bears last season.

On the road, Detroit lost 20-13 when Matthew Stafford did not suit up following his back injury the week prior. 

At home on Thanksgiving, Detroit lost again to Chicago, 24-20

Here are some available bets that can be made at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Chi: (+120) | DET: (-137)
Spread: Chi: +2.5 (-115) | DET: -2.5 (-106)
Total: 42.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Betting Trends

  • In 2019, Detroit and its opponents combined to score more than 44.5 on eight occasions.
  • In four games last season, the Bears combined with their opponents to go over 44.5 points.
  • 10 of Detroit’s 16 games last season went over the point total.
  • Against the spread, Detroit posted a 6-10 record last season.
  • The Lions had a losing ATS record of 0-2 when playing as at least three-point favorites last season.
  • Last season, the Lions and Bears averaged a combined 38.8 points per contest.
  • The Lions and Bears combined to yield 45 points per game in 2019.

