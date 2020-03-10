Beat Writer Discusses Lions' Best and Worst Free-Agent Signing since 2015

Free agency can definitely be an exciting time for fans of NFL teams.

It represents a chance to acquire talented players in the hopes of improving areas of weakness.

Also, there are opportunities to make big splashes that fans can debate about for months prior to the start of a new season.

ESPN Lions beat writer Michael Rothstein and his colleagues explored the best and worst free-agent signings of the past five years for all NFL teams.

Best Lions signing - WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Detroit was reeling following Calvin Johnson's retirement.

Jones was signed days after Johnson's announcement.

Rothstein writes, "The Lions signed Jones to a five-year, $40 million deal that has worked out in every way. Jones has 213 catches for 3,318 yards and 27 touchdowns in his first four seasons with the Lions and fit well alongside both Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay, becoming one of the better contested-ball receivers in the NFL."

Worst Lions signing - TE Jesse James

James signed a four-year, $22.6-million contract last offseason after starting his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The veteran tight end struggled mightily in 2019 to have any sort of impact on the Lions' offense.

He caught only 16 passes for 142 yards in his first campaign with Detroit.

"He also was held without a touchdown in a season for the first time in his career. While he still has time to improve, this signing looks worse every time James doesn't see many targets," Rothstein writes.

