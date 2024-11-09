5Q: Can Lions Offense Wreak Havoc Against Hobbled Texans Defense?
The Detroit Lions square off against the Houston Texans in a battle of potential Super Bowl contenders.
Heading into the 2024 season, both teams were viewed as being among the best in their respective conferences. While injuries have been a factor, each of these teams has shown they possess what it takes to be one of the final teams standings.
Detroit will face a Houston team that is somewhat banged up at this point, though. Most notably, wide receiver Nico Collins was listed as questionable in his first week being eligible to return from injured reserve. Additionally, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was ruled out after missing practice all week.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had high praise for the Lions' culture throughout the week, praising the job done by Dan Campbell and his coaching staff throughout their tenure in Detroit.
“Seeing Detroit, the past few years I think you see with their culture, you see the energy that Coach Campbell has brought to that team," Ryans told local reporters. "You see the mindset, the toughness, physicality, their style of play. It shows up on tape every week, and they got really good players as well across the board area. They have a lot of good players, a lot of good young players that are exhibiting that mindset and that culture. It is a really good team coming in here this week and we are very excited about the matchup.”
Jeremy Brener covers the Houston Texans for Texans OnSI. He recently answered five questions from Lions OnSI to preview Sunday's game between the Lions and Texans.
How have the Texans handled the high expectations they faced entering the season?
Jeremy Brener: The Texans have been running their own race, taking things one week at a time. That’s gotten them to 6-3, putting them in first place in the AFC South with a two-game lead. The scary part about the Texans is the fact that they haven’t even played all that well this season.
They have won their games, but they have yet to look as dominant as they can. Perhaps that will come in the second half of the season.
What is Nico Collins’ status for Sunday’s game and how much of a boost would his presence give the offense?
Brener: Collins forces opposing defensive coordinators to change their plans, so it’s a massive boost if he could play. He still needs to be added to the 53-man roster, so chances are slim for him to play. However, once he returns, the Texans offense will have a much easier time operating.
How might Houston’s defense cause problems for Detroit’s offense?
Brener: The Texans are strong up front. When Will Anderson is healthy, him and Danielle Hunter are a dynamic 1-2 punch. The team also has Azeez Al-Shaair on the shelf, but he could return this week.
At full strength, the Texans defense can be one of the best in the NFL, and they’ll need as many players as possible against the high-octane Lions offense.
What are 1-2 key matchups that could decide the game?
Brener: I think the biggest matchup is between the coaches. DeMeco Ryans is probably watching a lot of film from last year’s NFC Championship to prepare for the Lions to gauge how they can stop their offense. If Ryans and the Texans can figure something out, it could create for a closer game.
Who wins and why?
Brener: I think the Lions, simply because they are the better team. The Texans have homefield advantage and a few days of extra rest, but their injuries will make it a challenge to win.
Lions 27, Texans 19