Lions Are 6.5-Point Favorite Against Bears
The Detroit Lions are seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Next up on the schedule is another NFC North divisional matchup on the road against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Currently, the Lions are 6.5-point favorites to defeat the last-place Chicago squad, according to many popular sportsbooks.
Dan Campbell, appearing on 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday morning, discussed his early thoughts on facing a Bears squad that has a new coaching staff.
Matt Eberflus was fired after the Bears failed to live up to elevated expectations this season. He was replaced by interim head coach Thomas Brown.
In two games under Brown, the Bears are 0-2 and have been outscored 68-15. The Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings 30-12 on Monday Night Football in Week 15.
“Yeah, a little bit it is because you’re trying to get their tendencies. It’s not Eberflus’ fingerprint on it anymore. There’s still enough of that that’s there, because you’re not gonna go away from what the team was built around or the style they play or the scheme, things of that nature," said Campbell. "We know last night, they’re gonna try to be aggressive, they’re gonna use four downs, they’ve got nothing to lose.
"And so we’ve got to be prepared for that. And then defensively what they’re calling, (Interim defensive coordinator) Eric Washington’s calling it on defense now," Campbell commented further. "So just getting up to that. We’ll get it, we’ll have a beat on this team and be ready to go out there and play those guys.”
Detroit was victorious against the Bears on Thanksgiving, 23-20, earlier this season.
