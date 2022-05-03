'I'm Going to Be Mad': Brad Holmes Reveals Lions Wanted Josh Paschal

General manager Brad Holmes reveals he would have been mad had defensive lineman Josh Paschal been drafted by another team.

The Detroit Lions front office was very happy defensive lineman Josh Paschal was available to be selected with the 46th overall selection in the draft.

The addition of another defensive lineman will allow the front to become more aggressive in the pass-rush, an aspect that has been sorely lacking the past few seasons.

"The entire building was just in love with the player," general manager Brad Holmes told 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday morning. "The first time that I watched him on film, I just saw the film and I was like, 'This guy is unbelievable.' Just in terms of his versatility and his explosiveness. He's high-motor. He fits all the intangibles that we look for, but then when you learn more about the human being, that was just the icing on top. It was like okay, he was one of those guys, and I told Dan (Campbell), I said, 'If we don't come off with this guy, I'm going to be mad.'"

Paschal was an appealing candidate to be selected by Detroit due to his versatility and ability to succeed at multiple positions along the defensive line.

"Versatility is one of the biggest keys to my game," Paschal said after being drafted. "I move all across the front. I’m not sure right now what (defensive line) Coach (Todd) Wash and (defensive coordinator) Coach (Aaron) Glenn will have me playing, but whatever it is I’m going to give it my all and I’m very versatile. Whatever it is, I’ll be able to pick it up."

Detroit's coaching staff is also hoping the further development of two interior defensive linemen will also contribute to improved play on defense.

"We wanted to upgrade interior pass rush as well," Holmes explained further. "I think Josh (Paschal) can help us with that. Then, who we acquired last year, I think Levi (Onwuzurike) and Alim (McNeill), they have the ability with the tweaks that we've made defensively to get upfield. Those guys have inside-rush (ability). I do think we helped out in that area."

Defensively, the team is making slight changes to their defensive front four in the hopes of increasing the amount of pressure opposing quarterbacks have to deal with.

"We were a read front last year," Wash told the team's website. "Now we're attacking. We're getting off the ball and playing at the heels of the offensive line. It's going to have us be more physical and aggressive up front."