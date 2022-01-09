Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Lions Break NFL Record for Fourth-Down Conversion Attempts

Read more on the Detroit Lions breaking the single-season NFL record for fourth-down conversion attempts.

Dan Campbell is a record-breaker in his first year as head coach of the Detroit Lions

In his 17th game, the first-year leader set a new NFL record for fourth-down conversion attempts. The Lions have tried to convert 40 times on fourth down, breaking the 1995 New England Patriots record of 39 attempts. 

On the record-breaking attempt, Detroit went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line in the second quarter. 

Jared Goff found standout rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown to give Detroit a 14-7 lead.

Campbell spoke on nearing the milestone during a recent media session with Detroit reporters.

“When you feel like you have trust in your players or in the play or where the game’s at, I don’t know, it feels right,” Campbell said. “And so, I want to do it. I think you’ve got to feel good about your players and the plan, and if you do, I think you go for it. And, I want to send a message that we’re playing to win, and we’re not playing to lose. And, there’s a time to be conservative, and there’s a time to be aggressive.” 

Recommended Lions Articles

stbrown5

Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Lions Rookie Receiving Record

Amon-Ra St. Brown is now the Lions' all-time leader in rookie receiving yards.

sewell5

Detroit Lions' Week 18 Inactive List: Penei Sewell Will Not Suit Up

Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 18 inactive list against the Green Bay Packers.

lynn5

Report: Lions Expected to Part Ways with Anthony Lynn

Anthony Lynn’s tenure in Motown is likely to be a short one.

Detroit is now 20-for-40 on fourth-down tries this season. The team has attempted several fake punts, converting three separate times. Twice, the Lions did so with the arm of punter Jack Fox, while the third came on a direct snap to defensive back C.J. Moore in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. 

The '95 Patriots were 17-for-39 on fourth-down attempts. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

campbell5
News

Lions Break NFL Record for Fourth-Down Conversion Attempts

just now
stbrown5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Lions Rookie Receiving Record

16 minutes ago
sewell5
News

Detroit Lions' Week 18 Inactive List: Penei Sewell Will Not Suit Up

2 hours ago
lynn5
News

Report: Lions Expected to Part Ways with Anthony Lynn

3 hours ago
USATSI_17445700_168388382_lowres
News

Predictions: Packers-Lions

6 hours ago
lions5
News

Lions Announce Players Elevated from Practice Squad, Activate Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker

18 hours ago
brown5
News

Antonio Brown Asked About Mental Health, CTE during Wild Podcast: 'I've Got Mental Wealth'

23 hours ago
USATSI_17445694_168388382_lowres
News

5 Questions with Bill Huber of SI Packer Central

Jan 8, 2022