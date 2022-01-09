Lions Break NFL Record for Fourth-Down Conversion Attempts

Read more on the Detroit Lions breaking the single-season NFL record for fourth-down conversion attempts.

Dan Campbell is a record-breaker in his first year as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

In his 17th game, the first-year leader set a new NFL record for fourth-down conversion attempts. The Lions have tried to convert 40 times on fourth down, breaking the 1995 New England Patriots record of 39 attempts.

On the record-breaking attempt, Detroit went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line in the second quarter.

Jared Goff found standout rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown to give Detroit a 14-7 lead.

Campbell spoke on nearing the milestone during a recent media session with Detroit reporters.

“When you feel like you have trust in your players or in the play or where the game’s at, I don’t know, it feels right,” Campbell said. “And so, I want to do it. I think you’ve got to feel good about your players and the plan, and if you do, I think you go for it. And, I want to send a message that we’re playing to win, and we’re not playing to lose. And, there’s a time to be conservative, and there’s a time to be aggressive.”

Detroit is now 20-for-40 on fourth-down tries this season. The team has attempted several fake punts, converting three separate times. Twice, the Lions did so with the arm of punter Jack Fox, while the third came on a direct snap to defensive back C.J. Moore in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The '95 Patriots were 17-for-39 on fourth-down attempts.

