Detroit Lions Re-Sign WR Kalif Raymond

Kalif Raymond will return to the Detroit Lions in 2022

The Detroit Lions are continuing to re-sign many of their own free agents. 

After bringing back Josh Reynolds and adding D.J. Chark Jr. in free agency, Kalif Raymond will also remain in the wideouts room in 2022. 

The 5-foot-8, 182-pound wideout proved to be a versatile weapon for the Lions' offense in 2021.

According to SI All Lions writer Christian Booher, "The speedy wideout was an important piece of the Lions offense in 2021 in addition to handling punt return duties. He didn’t do anything spectacular in the return game, but showed the ability to burn out of position defenders when given the chance. He caught 48 passes for 576 yards and four touchdowns in 2021, and Campbell found creative ways to get him involved after taking over play-calling duties in Week 10."

Quarterback Jared Goff complimented Raymond's practice habits and referenced that the 27-year-old practices just as hard as Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, his former teammates with the Los Angeles Rams. 

”I think I’ve been lucky to work with some really good receivers who practice hard and like, he practices hard. Cooper Kupp was the same. Robert Woods was the same. Brandin Cooks was the same, and Kalif is the same in that way, where you know where he’s going to be. You can trust him," Goff told reporters. “You can rely on him and he’s accountable, and that’s all you can ask for as a quarterback."

raymond5

