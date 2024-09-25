Lions Bye Week Coming at Perfect Time
The Detroit Lions are dealing with a rash of injuries early in the 2024 NFL season.
Following a road victory against the Arizona Cardinals, the team lost Marcus Davenport for the season and announced injuries to Derrick Barnes, Brian Branch, Frank Ragnow, Alim McNeill and Sam LaPorta.
When the schedule first came out, many scoffed at the early bye week, as the team will have a week off, following their contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
Now, it appears the bye week came at the exact perfect time.
"No doubt. The early bye week, yeah we've had a plethora of injuries, I would say, in the recent couple of weeks," said Jack Campbell, when asked by Lions OnSI about the early bye week. "So, I think it'll be good in that aspect to get those guys back. But at the end of the day, it don't matter what week our bye week is. It's a one-week season, win that week and move on and learn from the mistakes. Keep it pressing. For me, honestly, I'm just grateful to have a bye week."
Lons Place Two on IR, Sign WR Tim Patrick to Active Roster
Depth at linebacker
Dan Campbell explained his belief the linebackers unit this season is the deepest unit on the team.
With Barnes being placed on injured reserve, the team has plenty of options to fill in, including Ben Niemann, Trevor Nowaske, Malcolm Rodriguez and Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
"You're just always pushing each other, especially mentally," said Jack Campbell. "You're just always trying to push each other to see the tendency or the key, but then also helping each other. Like, 'Oh, you didn't see this, this is why. Next time it happens, you should see this.' And then physically, body-wise, everyone in that room is an NFL athlete for a reason. Also, just the competitions in practice. We're always pushing ourselves to just never be complacent, I would say, and always be better.