The Detroit Lions announced roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced that they are promoting veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and defensive tackle Frank Herron from the practice squad.

Earlier on Saturday, two members of Detroit's defensive line were downgraded, and were ruled out of the contest against Carolina.

Detroit's depleted defensive line will be without Da'Shawn Hand and Austin Bryant.

Sanu most recently played for San Francisco earlier this season, appearing in three games and recording one reception for nine yards.

The veteran wideout has appeared in 121 career games, and has also suited up for the Bengals, Falcons and Patriots.

In his career, he's recorded 404 receptions for 4,516 yards and 26 touchdowns.

“He’s run some really good routes on the practice field. He’s done a good job of helping us on both sides of the ball and helping the defense get ready in some situations and obviously, stepping in on offense," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Friday when discussing Sanu's time in Detroit. "I think he just is continuing to learn and just grow, and (I’m) just really pleased with where he’s headed right now.”

