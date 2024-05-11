Christian Mahogany Film Review: Physicality Is Ideal Fit for Lions
The Detroit Lions' second offensive line addition of the 2024 NFL Draft could be a major steal.
In the sixth round, the Lions were able to select Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany. The former Eagle was a guard at the collegiate level and is expected to fill the same role at in the pros.
Time will tell how soon he'll be able to make an impact in the NFL, but he was rated much higher than he was eventually selected and could be a big-time late-round addition. The Lions have strong infrastructure on their offensive line, but both guard spots are occupied by veterans.
With that in mind, the Lions could turn to Mahogany in the future if he earns a spot.
Here are three takeaways from reviewing Mahogany's film during his time at Boston College.
Toughness and physicality
The biggest thing that stands out about Mahogany on film is his toughness. A big-bodied presence, Mahogany is unafraid of any look the opposition can throw his way. He appears to take pride in finishing his blocks with authority and driving his opponent into the turf.
He's strong at the point of attack. Where Mahogany really excels is in the run-blocking aspect, when he can maneuver upfield after popping his opponent with a strong initial punch. He's able to use his strong frame to dominate opponents in this aspect.
Mahogany also shows off his strength by how he attacks defenders. Utilizing his toughness, he's able to exert force on defenders and force them to move against their will. He does a good job of using a strong lower base to gain leverage, then dominate defenders thanks to his advantage in this aspect.
Footwork
Part of being a guard at the next level will require him to have solid footwork. Mahogany appears to be in a good spot in this area, as he can pull across the formation in an efficient fashion.
Because the Lions utilize a gap scheme in Ben Johnson's offense, Mahogany will be required to execute down blocks and pull across the formation on trap plays. Because he has such a good understanding of leverage, he is an ideal fit.
Another area where this fits nicely is his bend. Mahogany isn't just good with his feet, he is good with his pad level and body control as he moves around the line of scrimmage. He can get lower than his opponent despite his large frame, which gives him the ability to move opponents against their will.
Mahogany will need to improve his blocking angles once he passes the first level, as he can sometimes be out of position at the second and third levels of the defense. However, he has a good base of technique and can continue to improve in this aspect.
Hand placement and pass protection
Mahogany was rated higher in pass protection than run blocking by Pro Football Focus last season, earning an 82.2 overall grade compared to a 74.5 mark in the run-blocking aspect. In 422 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just seven pressures and no sacks.
The Boston College product will be tasked with dealing with speedy interior defenders at the next level, which is something that he appeared comfortable with doing in college. Part of this is because he is both smart and strong with his hands.
Mahogany delivers a strong initial punch in pass pro, then trusts his feet to set a wide base that allows him to protect against counter moves by rushers. He has gap integrity and is unafraid to mix it up.
While Mahogany's path to a starting spot is blocked initially, he has the chance to provide the team with ready-made depth right away. Injuries have hampered the Lions' starting line in recent years, so there's a good chance that he could be called upon to start at some point this season.
Based on these observations, Mahogany will be ready to contribute. While he needs some fine-tuning, the base that he has with his physicality makes him a nice fit for the Lions' offensive line.
Mahogany will be an asset this year in a depth role at the least and could wind up being an excellent late-round addition for a team that prides itself on its offensive line.