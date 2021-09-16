Detroit Lions Claim Cornerback Corey Ballentine Off Waivers

After cornerback Jeff Okudah was lost for the 2021 season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted that the team would soon need to add a replacement and that general manager Brad Holmes was exploring different options.

“We need to add someone just to help us on the overall roster, even from a practice standpoint. We’re looking into that. Brad’s looking into it, and that’s coming," Campbell said. "That will probably be sooner than later.”

On Thursday, it was reported the Lions successfully claimed cornerback Corey Ballentine off of waivers.

Ballentine played college football at Division II Washburn University, and appeared in 46 games on defense, but also served as the team's kick returner.

Ballentine was selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, he was waived in November of 2020, and was subsequently claimed by the New York Jets.

In his brief career, he has recorded 46 tackles and two passes defensed, to go along with 761 return yards.

"We’re going to put the best combination out there and see where we go," Campbell said. "But, listen, it’s next man up, and we said that from day one. It doesn’t matter who’s in there. All that matters is who’s in there does what they’re asked to do and does it the very best that they can do it.”

The Lions' roster is now set at the 53-man limit, following Thursday's waiver claim and offensive tackle Will Holden being signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

