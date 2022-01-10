Lions Claim CB JuJu Hughes Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions have claimed defensive back JuJu Hughes off of the NFL waiver wire.

As the Detroit Lions head into the offseason, there are still roster moves and improvements to make in the retooling process.

According to the NFL's transaction wire, the team successfully claimed another defensive back for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant to work with.

Detroit has claimed cornerback JuJu Hughes, formerly of the Los Angeles Rams.

The 23-year-old defensive back appeared in seven games for Los Angeles last season, but his role was limited to mostly special teams work.

He recorded a total of five tackles in 2021.

Hughes was an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2020. Recall, general manager Brad Holmes was the Rams’ director of college scouting prior to being hired in Detroit.

Why the Lions will springboard into success in 2022

Following the Lions' season finale, head coach Dan Campbell delivered another passionate speech in the locker room.

He relayed the message that the team was on its way to success in the coming seasons.

Detroit's first-year head coach was asked about why he believed his team could springboard into success in 2022.

“I just think, there again, the fact that these guys have continued to bang away and never lost hope and gave their best effort, best foot forward and they believed in every game that we could win," he said. "They really didn’t believe that we were going to go in and we didn’t have a chance to win a game, and it didn’t matter who we were playing. And, I think that was important. And so, because of that, we were able to finish out on a win yesterday, and I think that belief and the knowing of that and knowing that everything to this point, we bring in more competition and we’ll only be better because of it. It should give us a springboard, and now, we’ll be a year into it, us as coaches, the players that are here. We’ll be better. We’ll be better for it.”