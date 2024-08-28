Lions Claim LB Trevor Nowaske
The Detroit Lions have made an addition their roster through the waiver wire.
The Lions placed a successful waiver claim on linebacker Trevor Nowaske, adding him to the roster ahead of the start of the regular season. Nowaske is a familiar face for Detroit, as he initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent for the team in 2023.
Initially a member of the Lions' practice squad, Nowaske was signed to the active roster in November last season. He was waived by the Lions on December 28 and was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals the following day.
He remained with the Cardinals throughout the offseason and training camp, but was waived during final cuts. Now, he returns to Detroit. Nowaske played collegiately at Saginaw Valley State University.
The Lions did not have any of their cut players get claimed on the waiver wire.
After Tuesday's roster cuts, hundreds of players were made available as team's whittled their rosters from 90 players to 53.
Detroit had the 29th spot on the waiver wire, meaning in order for them to land their desired player they had to be unclaimed by the previous 28 teams.
The Lions only kept 52 players on the first rendition of their roster at Tuesday's deadline, signaling that another move was likely coming to help fill out the roster.
Detroit opens the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams in primetime on Sunday, Sept. 8.
